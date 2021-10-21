WFP Guatemala Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

USD 2.4 m cash-based transfers made

USD 4.6 m six-months (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements, representing 77% of total

84,500 people assisted in SEPTEMBER 2021

Operational Updates

• As part of its emergency response, WFP continued the distribution of unconditional cashbased transfers in 7 departments across the country. In September, over 84,500 beneficiaries (16,904 households) received assistance as part of the response to seasonal hunger period (June-September).

• WFP and UNAIDS provided a joint presentation to local authorities on the implementation of food assistance activities in support of people living with HIV. This programme is being implemented by WFP and funded by UNAIDS.

• As part of Joint Programme with FAO and IFAD Linking family farming to the School-Feeding Program, WFP started capacity strengthening of government personnel in Alta Verapaz.

• WFP and its partners inaugurated the first module of the Management of the SchoolFeeding Programme workshop. This workshop will provide capacity strengthening to 60 staff of the Ministry of Education, who will receive a diploma of completion upon finishing four modules of training.

• WFP delivered COVID-19 protective equipment (hand sanitizer and facemasks) in over 28 schools across the country.

• On 29 September, WFP convened the Steering Committee for the European Union funded ProResilience project, being implemented in the Dry Corridor. The Minister of Agriculture, the Secretary of Food Security and Nutrition, as well as representatives of the European Union, UNICEF and WHO participated in the first presentation of the project operational progress.