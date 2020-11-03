WFP Guatemala Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

USD 690,710.92 in cash transfers (January-September 2020)

USD 27.6 m six months net funding requirements

24,085 people assisted (cash transfers) January-September 2020

Operational Updates

• WFP assisted 7,290 people with CBTs for 60 days to help meet their basic needs. The selection of the food-insecure households was supported by local government authorities from Chiquimula and Huehuetenango. Additional to CBTs, households received protective masks, hand sanitizers, nutrition pamphlets, cooking recipes, and WFP’s technical team shared best practices with beneficiaries on how to administer cash transfers for the purchase of nutritious foods.

• On 30 September, the Government, WFP and ECLAC launched, in a digital forum, The Cost of the double burden of malnutrition: Economic and social impact in Guatemala. The study analyses the negative impact of malnutrition and estimates its cost in 2018 at USD 12,000 million or 16 percent of the GDP (2/3 related to stunting and 1/3 to overweight and obesity). The study was co-authored by WFP and ECLAC and can be accessed here.

• As part of the EU-funded resilience-building activities in the Dry Corridor, WFP is establishing alliances with key partners for implementation and strategic coordination. The implementation of Seasonal Livelihood Programming activities in targeted municipalities has begun, using a revised methodology due to COVID-19 restrictions, as well as innovative components related to gender, nutrition, microfinance, technology and communication. WFP conducted a field mission to 4 municipalities in Alta Verapaz to present resilience-building activities starting in 2020 which will be implemented for the next 5 years.

• WFP continued its support to women's microenterprises in the Polochic Valley. In the community Corazón de Maíz, WFP helped providing a bigger corn shelling machine and training women in its use to support others in their community to generate more income. Solar photovoltaic equipment was installed in the Municipality of Tucurú in the Polochic Valley to approx. 20 households.