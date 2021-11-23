WFP Guatemala Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

USD 1.2 m cash-based transfers made

USD 8 m six months (November 2021-April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 57% of total

44,632 people assisted in OCTOBER 2021

Operational Updates

• As part of its emergency response, WFP continued the distribution of unconditional cash-based transfers (CBT) in 12 departments across the country. In October, 44,632 beneficiaries (9,054 households) received assistance.

• Progress has been made in the implementation of activities in Zacapa,

Retalhuleu, and Huehuetenango in support of people living with HIV. This program is implemented by WFP and funded by UNAIDS.

• As part of the Joint Programme Linking family farming to the School-Feeding Programme with IFAD and FAO, WFP started capacity strengthening for local partners in San Marcos and Zacapa and continued in Alta Verapaz.

• WFP delivered COVID-19 protective equipment kits (250 surgical masks and 250 face protection masks) to the Ministry of Education which will support continuity of monitoring of the Government’s School Feeding Program.

• Under the Joint Programme, Rural Women Economic Empowerment in Alta Verapaz with IFAD, FAO and UNWOMEN, and in coordination with the Presidential Secretariat for Women (SEPREM), WFP provided technical assistance to the process of developing municipal policies for the participation and empowerment of women.

• As part of its resilience building activities,

WFP and its partners in the field continued the distribution of biofortified seeds to smallholder farmers in the Dry Corridor.

These nutrient seeds aim to support smallholders’ domestic consumption.

• WFP and its partners are delivering conditional CBT to 2,099 beneficiaries in Chiquimula, Zacapa, El Progreso for the creation of assets, mainly orchards, fertilizers, and soil conservation solutions.

• WFP is initiating an urban poverty study focused on vulnerable youth and their experience of food insecurity compounded by the economic impact of COVID-19 and climate change. This study will create evidence for the implementation of social programmes for the young urban population.