WFP Guatemala Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

USD 1,845,859 in cash transfers (JanuaryOctober 2020)

USD 27.6 m six months net funding requirements

62,975 people assisted (cash transfers) January-October 2020

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP assisted 38,890 food insecure people in Chiquimula, Huehuetenango and San Marcos with CBTs to help meet their basic needs for 60 days. Household selection was coordinated with local authorities, the Secretariat of Food Security and Nutrition (SESAN) and the Ministry of Agriculture (MAGA). Beneficiaries also received masks and hand sanitizers.

• In coordination with the Ministry of Health (MSPAS) and local authorities, WFP continued to support nutritional surveillance of acute malnutrition in Sololá, Chimaltenango, Retalhuleu and San Marcos, and similar screening started in Zacapa. Follow-up screening activities included the delivery of nutritional supplements to affected households. Of the 3,684 children screened, a total of 35 cases of acute malnutrition were reported. Of them, 57% were girls, most of them, under 2 years of age.

• WFP continued collaborating with MAGA in the delivery of 1,150 sachets of cabbage seeds to 1,190 women and 1,369 men smallholder farmers in Sololá and Jalapa. The seeds will allow for the cultivation of approx. 76 hectares of land, improve smallholder farmer’s livelihoods, enabling them to recuperate incomes that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• In coordination with the Ministry of Education (MIDES), WFP developed a digital tool to monitor purchases made for school feeding during the COVID-19 emergency. The tool helps schools and MIDES to monitor products purchased, prices and suppliers, including purchases made from family farmers. A total of 23,967 schools used this digital tool to register their purchases.

• Within the framework of the EU-funded PRO RESILIENCE project, two Seasonal Livelihood Programming exercises were held with the participation of community leaders and technical staff from government and partners.

• The UN Socio-Economic Response Plan (SERP) analysis was published in October (available here).