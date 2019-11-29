WFP Guatemala Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

USD 1.6 m in cash transfers (Feb-October 2019)

USD 4.7 m six months net funding requirements

47,470 people assisted (cash transfers) February-October 2019

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP provided cash transfers to more than 15,000 people to help them meet their basic needs. Food insecure households in Chiquimula (1,888) and Alta Verapaz (1,186) are entitled to 90 days of assistance from October to December.

• In Alta Verapaz, WFP also provides technical assistance to enhance the quality of the National School Feeding Programme. In partnership with local NGO EcoFiltro, 24 schools received 144 water filters, providing access to safe water to about 5,500 school children. In partnership with the academia, volunteers of Universidad Del Valle implemented the PhotoVoice technique, capturing the perception of 100 school children on the logic chain of the school meals. The whole process documented with 300 pictures will support adjustments to the programme.

• WFP’s support to smallholder farmers is coordinated with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food (MAGA) through the Directorate for the Strengthening of the Productive Organization and Commercialization (DIFOPROCO). On 10 October, 13 WFP-assisted organizations from Alta Verapaz, Chiquimula and Solola participated in the MAGA-TRADE farmers’ fair held in Solola, where farmers sold and exchanged their products.

• WFP Guatemala hosted the first regional workshop on Microinsurance and Climate Services from 7 to 11 October. Guatemala's pilot initiative aims at designing a microinsurance product with the potential to become a sustainable national programme with a resilience-building objective. Community leaders invited to the workshop contributed to the need assessment exercise.

• The elected President and Vice-president of Guatemala due to take office in January 2020 engaged in the design of a national strategy to improve nutrition being called The National Crusade for Nutrition 2020-2023. A top priority of the strategy is stunting prevention, and the whole of society will be invited to contribute. In October, WFP and other UN sister agencies, as well as international cooperation agencies, produced a draft document being further developed for launching early 2020.