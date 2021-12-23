WFP Guatemala Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

USD 1.9 m cash-based transfers made

USD 13.2 m six months (December 2021-May 2022) net funding requirements representing 31% of total

69,110 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

WFP continued the distribution of unconditional cash-based transfers (CBT) in 11 departments across the country. In November, 69,110 beneficiaries (13,822 households) received assistance: 70 percent for emergency response, and 30 percent for resilience building initiatives.

Under the activities supporting people living with HIV, WFP distributed unconditional CBT in Huehuetenango and Quiché.

As part of nutrition improvement, WFP delivered seed capital to 73 savings and loans groups in Sololá, Chimaltenango and Retalhuleu. These groups were created with support of local leaders, trained by WFP as community councillors. By November, in Sololá, the 39 savings groups composed by 720 women raised their saving capital up to Q 158,823.00 (USD 20,531).

In November, WFP has signed an UN-to-UN agreement with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). This project will support the design and implementation of the White Seal government initiative through demographic and socio-economic analysis at the local level with a gender perspective, based on multidimensional criteria and indicators to support the targeting of the initiative in areas that would support women and youth.

As part of the Joint Programme Linking family farming to the School-Feeding Programme with the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Food and Agriculture Organization, WFP continued the capacity strengthening for local partners in San Marcos, Zacapa, and Alta Verapaz. Workshops directed to school parents’ organizations, school food commissions, parents and teachers addressed topics such as school feeding, nutritional food education, procurement and accountability processes for local food purchase and management.

Under the Joint Programme, Rural Women Economic Empowerment in Alta Verapaz, WFP with IFAD, FAO and UN Women visited beneficiaries’ communities to monitor activities. The technical assistance continues in coordination with the Presidential Secretariat for Women (SEPREM) to strengthen women’s economic entrepreneurship and provide follow-up to local savings and loans groups.