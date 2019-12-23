WFP Guatemala Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

US$2.2 m cash-based transfers made February-November 2019

62,500 people assisted February-November 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP continued providing food assistance to food-insecure households in Alta Verapaz and Chiquimula to help them meet their basic needs. During the November cycle, nearly 6,200 households received cash transfers; a total of USD607,860 was distributed.

• WFP and the Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Panamerican University (UPANA), satisfactorily graduated 58 national staff from the learning programme on the implementation of the School Feeding Law. The 4-month training strengthened the capacity of the MINEDUC at all levels.

• Daniel Kang, Country Director of KOICA in Guatemala, and WFP Representative visited communities of the Dry Corridor implementing WFP-supported resilience-building activities for improved food security. In the two-day visit, women and men smallholder farmers’ organizations participating in income-generating projects shared their experiences. Rural staff of the Ministry of Agriculture further explained the technical assistance provided to strengthen productivity and commercialization among organizations in four provinces, with WFP’s support.

• WFP and other UN sister agencies are, at the demand of the elected President and Vice-president of Guatemala due to take office in January 2020, working the proposal for a national strategy to improve nutrition called The National Crusade for Nutrition 2020-2023. A top priority of the strategy to be launched early 2020 is stunting prevention, and the whole of society will be invited to contribute.

• With the focus of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence Campaign (from 26/11 to 11/12), WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture launched an exhibition of works on walls among organizations fostering rural development with gender equality.

Murals highlighted ways of preventing violence, particularly among the young population.

• As a new Government will be in place by January 2020, WFP participated in UN meetings with the transition teams of relevant ministries, in addition to meetings with the designated ministers for continuity of ongoing WFP operations and identification of new opportunities of cooperation.