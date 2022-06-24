WFP Guatemala Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

USD 883,600 cash-based transfers made*

USD 12.7 m six months (June – November 2022) net funding requirements representing 51% of total

37,500 people assisted* in May 2022

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP assisted through cash-based transfers 1,000 households (4,500 beneficiaries, 2,500 of whom were women) affected by the lean season and recent flooding. Local cooperating partners were trained on gender equity, communication, protection and beneficiaries’ registration methods.

• To promote healthy diets and good nutrition,

WFP trained 1,800 beneficiaries and government workers on healthy nutrition practices and governance in food security and nutrition across six departments. In support of the government’s social and behavioural change communication strategy, WFP conducted nutrition fairs with health authorities and held workshops on Super Cereal Plus for 120 health staff of the Ministry of Health. At the request of the ministry, WFP is supporting the Government efforts by developing a joint action plan to address the rising rates of acute malnutrition in the country.

• WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UNICEF to build on synergies to improve national nutrition and food security through resilience activities.

• As part of the Joint Programme with the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Food and Agriculture Organization, which links family farming to the school feeding programme, 324 students, school staff, parents and parents and caregivers’ associations participated in nutrition education workshops and in the creation and management of school gardens. A delegation of the Government of Panama and the Minister of Education and Viceminister of Agriculture of Guatemala visited targeted schools, spoke with beneficiaries and participated in trainings on food preparation, hygiene and sanitation.

• WFP reached 5,500 beneficiaries in five departments with trainings on income diversification, hygiene and sanitation, saving and credit, soil conservation, and gender.

• During May, WFP delivered conditional cashbased transfers to 21,000 beneficiaries (10,900 women) and provided microinsurance to 9,437 smallholders farmer.

• WFP convened the Steering Committee for the European Union-funded Pro-Resilience project implemented in the Dry Corridor. Discussions on project progress, community-led initiatives, gender inclusion and decent employment were held among key stakeholders such as the Minister of Agriculture, the Secretary of Food Security and Nutrition, the Ministry of Health, as well as representatives of the European Union, UNICEF, the Pan American Health Organization and local community leaders.

• The White Seal initiative, a joint effort of WFP, the International Labour Organization, the United Nations Population Fund and the Government of Guatemala, certified the first group of 28 small and medium enterprises.