14 Jun 2019

WFP Guatemala Country Brief, May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2019
Download PDF (668.26 KB)

In Numbers

USD 896,300 in cash transfers (Feb-May 2019)

USD 8.7 m six months net funding requirements

32,100 people assisted
(cash transfers)
February-May 2019

Operational Updates

  • In support to the National Plan to Respond to the 2019 Hunger Season, WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food (MAGA) signed an agreement for the procurement of 2,450 metric tons of food commodities. Funds of USD 2.7 million were transferred to WFP. Black beans were purchased from WFP-assisted smallholder farmers’ organizations.

  • In May, WFP signed four field level agreements with local NGOs to provide individual capacity strengthening. Fundasistemas and ALDES will support smallholder farmers in the organizational process to access new markets such as the institutional demand of the national school feeding programme. ECO and Asociacion Educando Guatemala will further strengthen the network of community counsellors for the implementation of the social behavior change communication strategy to improve nutrition among the rural indigenous population.

  • Under CSP Strategic Outcome 4, and within the Joint Programme “Economic Empowerment of Rural Women”, WFP supported 306 women on better food handling and preparation standards. Two events were held at which 14 groups of women met with the parent-teacher associations of public schools to discuss the demands of the national school feeding programme and the potential supply of produce by women´s groups in the Polochic region.

  • WFP and partners conducted a study on Food Security and Nutrition of People Living with HIV and the findings were presented at six regional workshops held from March to May 2019. A total of 156 participants expressed the need for social protection programs and income-generating activities to improve the food security and nutrition of this vulnerable group.

