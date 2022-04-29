WFP Guatemala Country Brief March 2022

In Numbers

- USD 173,147 cash-based transfers made

- USD 5.5 m six months (April – September 2022) net funding requirements representing 70% of total

- 19,935 people assisted in MARCH 2022

Operational Updates

• Under the emergency response, in March 2022 WFP carried out cash-based transfers (CBT) in the departments of Alta Verapaz and Totonicapán, reaching 580 beneficiaries (149 households). So far, implementing partners and counterparts received trainings on beneficiary targeting and cross-cutting issues (nutrition, gender, protection, communication). This pilot provides a training model that can be replicated in future interventions. Also, a national expression of interest was launched to identify new potential partners using the United Nations Partners Portal to carry out emergency-related activities in the following months.

• In March, under the activities for the promotion of healthy diets and good nutrition throughout the lifecycle, WFP initiated activities with UNICEF in support of the joint initiative to certify hospitals as baby friendly. WFP also continued its collaboration with the National Secretary of Food Security and Nutrition (SESAN, for its Spanish acronym) through the development of a Support Plan to design and implement a communication strategy for social and behavioural change for nutrition and healthy diets.

• As part of the Joint Programme with IFAD and FAO, which links family farming to the SchoolFeeding Programme, WFP continued implementing activities in Alta Verapaz, San Marcos, and Chiquimula. In March, basic cooking courses were carried out with mothers, fathers and staff of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food (50 participants in San Marcos and 30 in Alta Verapaz). Diplomas on “School Feeding and Nutritional Food Education” were delivered in coordination with the Ministry of Health in San Marcos and Chiquimula (60 people). In Alta Verapaz and San Marcos, 300 parents and students participated in workshops for the implementation of school gardens. Visits have been made to six educational centres in Chiquimula to identify priorities for the refurbishment of kitchens.

• Under resilience activities, WFP carried out Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and CBT in the departments of Alta Verapaz and Huehuetenango reaching 4,066 beneficiaries (1,010 households). A coordination meeting was held with all PRO-Resilience implementing partners and the WFP sub-office to coordinate synergies and opportunities for upcoming year. In March, under Risk Financing, WFP began the insurance subscription process, with 4,000 people in Camotán, Chiquimula already registered.

• WFP continued its support to the Ministry of Social Development in the design of the Social Inclusion and Gender Policy. Training on gender was provided to 30 staff members.