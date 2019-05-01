WFP Guatemala Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

USD 702,756 in cash transfers

USD 10.0 m six months net funding requirements

24,400 people assisted (cash transfers) February-March 2019

Operational Updates

Under CSP Strategic Outcome 5, WFP provided cash transfers to 4,880 subsistence farmers who lost their crops of staple foods in Moyuta, Jutiapa. Cash transfers covered 60 days of assistance and continued support is planned until the next harvest in August.

Director of the German Cooperation in Guatemala, Michael Grewe, and the WFP Representative visited Moyuta and met assisted women collecting cash transfers to increase their food security, with a value equivalent to USD 0.50 per day for each family member.

Under CSP Strategic Outcome 1, WFP further strengthened the counsellors’ network for the implementation of behaviour change communication. In March, 645 counsellors graduated, who will train mother-to-mother support groups in 44 communities in Solola and Chimaltenango, focusing on malnutrition prevention.

Under CSP Strategic Outcome 4 (Joint programme of WFP/FAO/IFAD/UN “Women on Accelerating Progress towards the Economic Empowerment of Rural Women”),

WFP provided technical assistance for women to strengthen their business skills for managing income-generating activities and increasing access to value chains and associative marketing in the Polochic Valley.