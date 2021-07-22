WFP Guatemala Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

USD 45,262,55 in cash transfers January-June 2021

USD 6.9 million six-month net funding requirements

142,017 people assisted (cash transfers) January-June 2021

Operational Updates

WFP has upscaled its emergency response operation to 2 new departments, currently covering 7 departments of the country, and reaching over 76,000 people.

As part of a nutrition programme in Sololá, the first round of savings for the savings and loans groups ended with a membership of over 690 women. To the date, these groups have saved up to USD 1,700.

In June, WFP and the Ministry of Education started the delivery of school-kitchen items aimed to support 500 schools countrywide. Delivery to schools will continue until August and will support the preparation of school-meals for over 91,000 children.

Together with the Secretary of Social Welfare, WFP is working on a pilot resilience building project to support 50 youth in conflict with criminal law participating in a reintegration programme to return to their communities. In June, the capacity strengthening phase of the project finished with an analysis of the seasonal livelihood programming exercise.

On Jun 22nd, WFP and New Sun Road launched a project for the creation of a technological centre in Tucurú, Alta Verapaz. This project will empower women through digital literacy.

On June 18th, WFP launched a micro-insurance product that will cover over 1,300 smallholders in the Dry Corridor of Guatemala, of which 69 percent are women.

On June 3rd, WFP and the Ministry of Environment signed a cooperation agreement that will catalyse opportunities for joint work on climate change adaptation.