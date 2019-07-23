23 Jul 2019

WFP Guatemala Country Brief, June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (258.52 KB)

In Numbers

USD 896,300 in cash transfers (Feb-June 2019)

USD 5 m six months net funding requirements

32,100 people assisted (cash transfers) February-June 2019

Operational Updates

  • Under the CSP capacity strengthening activity, WFP sponsored the participation of national staff in the regional workshop on unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) held in El Salvador, 11-20 June 2019. The National Coordination Committee for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Ministry of Agriculture explored the use of drones and software to better prepare for disasters. The DRONE Immediate Response Team (DRONE-Dynamic Remotely Operated Navigation Equipment) conducted the handson training.

  • WFP community-based nutrition education strategy will be further enhanced with the feedback provided by the mother-counselors participating in its implementation in 2018 and 2019. The new format will be agreed with the Ministry of Health staff in the provinces of Chimaltenango and Solola.

  • Within the Joint Programme WFP/FAO/IFAD and UN Women on Economic Empowerment of Rural Women,
    IFAD shared the GALS (Gender Action Learning System) methodology, which is being replicated at the community level for generating enhanced gender-transformative results.

  • The Director of the Italian Cooperation Agency for Development—AICS and two specialists traveled to Chiquimula in the Dry Corridor on 26-27 June 2019. WFP organized community visits and facilitated focus group discussions to assess the food security situation of drought-affected households.
    A resilience-building project in border areas of the Northern Triangle countries will be prepared for AICS to consider its support.

