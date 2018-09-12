12 Sep 2018

WFP Guatemala Country Brief, June 2018

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2018
Download PDF (591.83 KB)

Operational Updates

  • After the Fuego volcano eruption on 3 June, WFP closely coordinated with the Humanitarian Country Team to respond to the needs of the most affected populations. WFP led a multisector evaluation in affected communities in collaboration with the Government, NGOs, UN agencies and other partners. Key findings on food security, damages, agriculture, food consumption and market prices informed the relief intervention.

  • WFP provided first response through cash-based transfers (CBT) to families affected by the Fuego volcano eruption. Two thousand households from communities of Escuintla and Chimaltenango departments, which were severely affected by the eruption, were targeted to receive unconditional CBT during an initial 3-month period of USD 77 per household per month. WFP assistance could be extended depending on how the situation evolves.

  • WFP’s expertise on logistics will help the municipality of Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, to broaden its storage capacity and empty the schools that were established as collection centres. WFP will provide technical assistance to local actors to improve supply chain capacity.

  • WFP is coordinating with the Food Security and Agriculture cluster, the preparation of an action plan to assist thousands of subsistence farmers whose crops were damaged or completely lost due to the dispersion of volcanic ash. FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food (MAGA) estimate more than 16,900 affected households.

  • WFP continues to support smallholder farmers and their connection to markets. Through the Farmers’ Market organized by the restaurant chain “Saúl”, four farmers’ organizations could offer their organic and nutritious products, and network with potential clients.

