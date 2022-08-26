WFP Guatemala Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

USD 1,460,046 delivered as cash-based transfers

USD 12.6 m six months (August 2022– January 2023) net funding requirements representing 44% of total

48,835 people assisted in July 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

To assist populations unable to recover from past crises, WFP continued carrying out participatory planning sessions to design early recovery activities. Furthermore, WFP delivered cash-based transfers (CBT) to 34,000 beneficiaries (18,000 women and girls) in six departments affected by the lean season and recent flooding to purchase healthy food.

WFP carries out its climate shock response project as part of the resilience activities. As of July 2022, 9,400 persons participated in the project, and 1,600 smallholder producers contributed to ensuring their productions with USD 3.2 fees, while WFP contributed the rest of the cost.

WFP continued training 3,500 beneficiaries and government workers on healthy nutrition practices, and governance in food security and nutrition across six departments.

In support of the Government’s social and behavioural change communication strategy, WFP met with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to develop synergies and explore the creation of common instruments and methodologies to evaluate the knowledge, attitudes, and practices linked to the Government’s strategy.

WFP and the Ministry of Education launched a school-feeding mobile application, with the support the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) and the World Bank. 200 parents, school staff, and local cooperating partners received the relevant training on it use. The mobile app aims to facilitate the implementation of the school feeding programme.

Under its resilience activities, WFP delivered conditional CBT to 5,500 smallholder producers (3,000 women). Furthermore, 4,600 beneficiaries in five departments received training on income diversification, climate resilience, soil conservation, and gender.

Under its capacity-strengthening initiative aimed at youth job inclusion, the first cohort of 80 young Guatemalans received training on gender and nutrition as part of their internship with Plan International and graduated in July.

The United States of America ambassador to the Rome-based agencies, Cindy McCain, visited Guatemala and Honduras, including joint programmes with the Food and Agriculture Organization and IFAD on integrated resilience activities (emergency and early recovery and school feeding).

As part of the Risk Financing initiatives, WFP participated in discussions to plan actions at the departmental level to run pilots for anticipatory actions and provision of climate services. In addition, WFP worked to support climate analysis and monitoring with the installation of climate data gathering network and tools, such as pluviometry.