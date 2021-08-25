WFP Guatemala Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

USD 671,627 in cash transfers (January-July 2021)

USD 10 million six-month net funding requirements

173,411 people assisted (cash transfers) January-July 2021

Operational Updates

• As part of its emergency response operation,

WFP continued the distribution of unconditional Cash-Based Transfers (CBT) in 7 departments across the country. In July, over 30,000 beneficiaries received the first round of assistance. This response aims to support households affected by seasonal hunger period (June-September).

• WFP and the Ministry of Education continued the delivery of school-kitchen items aimed to support 500 schools countrywide. In July, WFP reached 368 schools and 62,000 school children.

The Minister of Education and the President of Guatemala and WFP DCD Irene del Río attended one of these distributions.

• In July, Guatemala joined the School Meals Coalition. The Minister of Education participated in the Panel Discussion “More than a Meal: School Meals as a transformational intervention for the entire food system”. Guatemala’s Minister of Agriculture and Secretary for Food Security and Nutrition were amongst the in-person delegations attending the Pre-Summit.

• As part of its resilience building programming in Huehuetenango, WFP delivered conditional CBT to 175 households. Conditionality was based on the creation of assets such as family gardens, soil, water, and forest conservation.

• As part of its risk-finance strategy, WFP is working on the scale-up of the microinsurance product currently being piloted. To this end,

Country Office has convened workshops with local partners, private sector companies and GIZ, among others.

• WFP strengthened capacities of local cooperating partners and of government counterparts on the use of its corporate system MODA. To support the identification and registry of beneficiaries,

WFP provided tablets to partners.