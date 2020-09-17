WFP Guatemala Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

USD 91,070 in cash transfers (Jan-July 2020)

USD 26.9 m six months net funding requirements

3,125 people assisted (cash transfers) Jan-July 2020

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP provided cash transfers to 324 households (1,620 people) to help meet their basic needs for the next 30 to 60 days. A second distribution of cash transfers was also provided to 95 households (475 people) as part of the national, youth reintegration programme. In coordination with the Ministry of Health and local authorities, WFP cash transfers also reached 229 households (1,145 people) in Chiquimula and Huehuetenango, prioritizing those with acutely malnourished children.

• Nutritional surveillance is ongoing with joint teams of WFP’s nutrition specialists and local partners in San Marcos, Retalhuleu, Quetzaltenango, Chimaltenango, Sololá and Zacapa. A nutritious ready-to-eat therapeutic food will be provided to acutely malnourished children in addition to vitamin A and Zinc supplements. Counselling on good hygiene practices will also be provided to COVID-19 impacted households.

• In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, WFP designed and co-sponsored an educational video focused on hygiene and nutrition protocols targeting school children and parents.

• An interinstitutional technical committee with the Ministries of Agriculture, Education and WFP was established to oversee and follow up on the development of WFP's innovative mobile application which links the demand of parentteacher associations with the supply of smallholder farmers.

• In support of the Government’s response to COVID-19, WFP helped with the customs clearance of the Canadian Armed Forces airlifting WHO’s donation of 31 tonnes of equipment and medical supplies to national hospitals.

• In coordination with the UN Country Team, WFP participated in designing a framework to respond to the socio-economic needs of the most vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19.

• WFP’s food procurement services are provided to the Ministries of Agriculture and Social Development for the implementation of their social protection programmes targeting rural households affected by COVID-19. Both Ministries also requested WFP’s expertise in beneficiary registration methods and the use of the transfer management platform (SCOPE).