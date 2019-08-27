WFP Guatemala Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

USD 1.1 m in cash transfers (Feb-July 2019)

USD 7 m six months net funding requirements

32,100 people assisted

(cash transfers)

February-July 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP food assistance for assets under CSP Strategic Outcome 5 reached 1,500 households in Chimaltenango with the second round of cash transfers for a period of 50 days. Through WFP and FAO support, households have diversified their livelihoods after the Fuego Volcano eruption in 2018. Food assistance will continue throughout the lean season until the next harvest in September.

• WFP will also assist food-insecure households in Alta Verapaz during the lean season with a contribution of USD 0.7 million, that was recently confirmed by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Preparatory arrangements are ongoing in coordination with UNICEF to target households with acutely malnourished children, and FAO for livelihoods diversification.

• WFP and its partner MasterCard are conducting a costbenefit analysis of the Guatemalan school meals programme. The analysis already reveals that each dollar invested in school meals presents a return of 3,1 dollars for each child. In addition, a SODEXO expert also visited the country to develop a tool intended to help parent-teacher associations in planning the demand of products for the preparation of school meals.

• WFP, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and local partners, is supporting the agroclimatic technical committee in El Progreso province, in the Dry Corridor. The committee meets once a month to analyze the weather forecast and produces an agroclimatic bulletin with recommendations for farmers.

• Aiming at strengthening national capacities of the countries in the region and to improve nutrition, WFP participated in a 5-day workshop held by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) in Mexico • WFP is involved in the preparation of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2020-2024, exploring inter-agency collaboration supporting the government towards SDG achievements.