WFP Guatemala Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

USD 859,437 cash-based transfers made

USD 8.9 m six months (February – July 2022) net funding requirements representing 46% of total

27,716 people assisted in JANUARY 2022

Operational Updates

• WFP continued the distribution of unconditional cash-based transfers (CBT) in seven departments across the country. In January 2022, 27,716 beneficiaries (5,685 households) received assistance under emergency response activities. Assistance was provided to 28 communities in Izabal affected by the flooding caused by heavy rains. Under the emergency response, unconditional CBT assistance was provided to 226 vulnerable households in Izabal.

• As part of the Joint Programme Linking family farming to the “School-Feeding Programme” with IFAD and FAO, WFP coordinated with the local partners the annual plan and continued implementing activities in Alta Verapaz, San Marcos, and Chiquimula. In San Marcos and Alta Verapaz over 150 people, among parents and caregivers, were trained on healthy nutrition at school and at home participating in awareness-raising meetings with local farmers on the importance to buy smallholders farmers’ local products.

• Under the Pro-Resilience programme with the European Union, WFP established the annual work plan with partners and the technical team. Also, WFP trained the partner AGEXPORT and two local implementing partners (ADAP and ASEDECHI) on technical reporting, registration of participants, and cross- cutting themes (gender and nutrition).

• As part of the social protection activities, WFP jointly with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCRH) and FAO is designing the annual plan for the implementation of the Peace Building Fund (PBF) which aims to promote the management of the social, political and institutional environment to contribute to reducing the conflict in the Polochic Valley.