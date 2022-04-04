Guatemala
WFP Guatemala Country Brief, February 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
USD 281,646 cash-based transfers made
USD 10 m six months (March – August 2022) net funding requirements representing 47% of total
13,483 people assisted in February 2022
Operational Udpates
WFP continued distributing unconditional cash- based transfers in six departments across the country. In February, 9,491 beneficiaries (1,862 households) received assistance under emergency response activities. WFP received funding approval from USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance to support crisis response activities in Solola, Jalapa, Jutiapa, Izabal, and Santa Rosa.
As part of the Joint Programme linking family farming to the school-feeding programme with the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, WFP continued implementing activities in Alta Verapaz, San Marcos, and Chiquimula. In February, basic cooking courses for parents, caregivers, and municipal authorities were carried out in the three departments and 160 people received a diploma on school feeding and nutritional food education in San Marcos. Participants were trained on healthy eating at home and at school to strengthen communities' capacities to improve the quality of school meals. In Alta Verapaz, 110 parents and caregivers were sensitized on the importance of local food consumption and its link to family farming. Activities were also carried out to promote school gardens and improve hygiene and cooking skills through a cooking workshop for mothers in charge of school feeding. In Chiquimula, school commissions in charge of school feeding were trained on technical procedural aspects, such as procurement and accountability.
Under the resilience activities, in Huehuetenango, 40 people completed their training as community promoters under the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and WFP project Resilience for food security and nutrition. Participants were trained to become part of the nutrition and gender counselling network on different topics such as gender-sensitive nutrition, healthy nutrition for new-borns, and entrepreneurship (production of oyster mushrooms, food production, packaging, production of medicinal ointments). WFP will continue to support these activities with other funding sources.