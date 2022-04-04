WFP Guatemala Country Brief, February 2022

As part of the Joint Programme linking family farming to the school-feeding programme with the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, WFP continued implementing activities in Alta Verapaz, San Marcos, and Chiquimula. In February, basic cooking courses for parents, caregivers, and municipal authorities were carried out in the three departments and 160 people received a diploma on school feeding and nutritional food education in San Marcos. Participants were trained on healthy eating at home and at school to strengthen communities' capacities to improve the quality of school meals. In Alta Verapaz, 110 parents and caregivers were sensitized on the importance of local food consumption and its link to family farming. Activities were also carried out to promote school gardens and improve hygiene and cooking skills through a cooking workshop for mothers in charge of school feeding. In Chiquimula, school commissions in charge of school feeding were trained on technical procedural aspects, such as procurement and accountability.