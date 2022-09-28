WFP Guatemala Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

USD 1.1 m cash-based transfers made

USD 14.5 m six months (September 2022– February 2023) net funding requirements representing 52% of total

35,744 people assisted* in August 2022

Operational Updates

WFP delivered emergency assistance in the form of unconditional cash-based transfer (CBT) to 31,000 beneficiaries, including 16,000 women and girls, in seven departments affected by the lean and hurricane seasons. WFP planned emergency activities which include early recovery actions in two departments, to begin in September.

WFP trained 1,100 beneficiaries and government workers on healthy nutrition practices, and governance in food security and nutrition, across seven departments.

WFP launched nutrition brigades in two departments, as part of the joint efforts with the Government of Guatemala under the National Crusade for Nutrition to reduce malnutrition rates, and two health centres in Zacapa and El Progreso received 100 anthropometric kits.

WFP organized an awareness-raising workshop with local media in Solola on water, sanitation and malnutrition prevention, with the goal of disseminating information, and motivating media to share more educative messages on positive nutrition and health practices.

As part of the school feeding programme, 210 beneficiary schools in six departments started to use the School Feeding Mobile Application, launched in July. WFP trained over 700 parents, small producers, school staff and government workers on its use.

Under resilience activities, WFP delivered trainings in five departments on income diversification, climate resilience, entrepreneurship, and gender to 5,700 beneficiaries, of whom 2,700 received conditional CBT.