WFP Guatemala Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

US$ 2,576,491 in cash transfers (January-August 2021)

US$ 2.2 m six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements

247,041 people assisted January-August 2021

Operational Updates

• As part of its emergency response, WFP continued the distribution of unconditional CashBased Transfers (CBT) in 7 departments across the country. In August, over 73,000 beneficiaries received assistance as part of the response to seasonal hunger period (June-September).

• WFP and its partners in the field are supporting the creation of 64 women credits and loans groups in 3 departments of the country (Chimaltenango, Sololá, Retalhuleu). Savings generated by these groups will support women’s livelihoods, and their decision-making capacity to improve their access to healthy foods.

In August, WFP and the Ministry of Education finished the delivery of an Amazon Inc. donation of school-kitchen items supporting 500 schools and over 91,000 children countrywide (46 percent are girls).

• As part of its resilience building activities in Huehuetenango, WFP finished the first round of cash for assets (CFA) benefiting 500 households.

• In Alta Verapaz, WFP conducted a seasonal livelihood exercise to determine locally relevant assets and other productive activities to be implemented as part of its resilience building intervention targeting indigenous women in the Polochic Valley.