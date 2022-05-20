WFP Guatemala Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

USD 9.150 of cash-based transfers made*

USD 7.3 m six months (May – October 2022) net funding requirements representing 73% of total

11,801 people assisted* in April 2022

*Preliminary numbers

Operational Updates

Under the emergency response, WFP through the United Nations Partners Portal identified new cooperating partners finalizing the call of expression of interest. WFP will be carrying out emergency-related activities with partners that have a presence in USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance project intervention areas. Furthermore, ahead of the project implementation, meetings were held at the local level and cross-unit visits were organized to targeted communities.

To promote healthy diets and good nutrition, WFP trained 1,800 students, parents and government workers in Alta Verapaz, Chimaltenango, Sololá, Zacapa, and Chiquimula on healthy nutrition practices and governance in food and nutrition security. Specific training was also provided on the nutritional needs of infants and lactating and pregnant women and girls. The trainings held in Sololá are a component of the Government’s social and behavioural change communication strategy. Furthermore, WFP conducted nutrition fairs with health authorities in Chimaltenango.

As part of the Joint Programme with the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, which links family farming to the school feeding programme, students, school staff, parents and caregivers’ associations participated in workshops on nutrition and food education, the creation and management of school gardens, and the adequate equipment and management of school kitchens in Alta Verapaz, San Marcos, and Chiquimula.