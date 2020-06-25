WFP Guatemala Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

USD 251,712 in cash transfers (Jan-April 2020)

USD 11.6 m six months net funding requirements

6,188 people assisted (cash transfers) Jan-Apr 2020

Operational Updates

• In support of the National Response Plan to the Lean Season, WFP already procured 2,700 metric tons of five food commodities for the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food (MAGA) with funds transferred equivalent to USD4.8 million. A second transfer of funds under this agreement is expected in June. The CO is negotiating agreements for approx. USD 90 million for procurement of food for the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Social Development to assist the most vulnerable population affected by COVID-19 during 2020 • In addition, the Presidency has requested WFP to procure specialized nutritious food on the nutritional status of 200,000 children aged 6-59 months until 2024, for a total value of USD 31 million. Negotiations are ongoing to sign an agreement with the Ministry of Health and Food Security and Nutrition Secretariat for this service.

• Amidst movement restrictions, WFP is remotely making operational arrangements with local partners to assist 25,000 households in San Marcos, Chiquimula, and Huehuetenango affected by food insecurity. WFP technical team is working alongside government authorities to identify households with children affected by acute malnutrition. Coordination and operational arrangements with other UN-agencies are ongoing to prevent overlapping and to ensure the maximum outreach to vulnerable communities and households.

• Following the suspension of classes due to the COVID-19 emergency, WFP supported the Ministry of Education in producing audio-visual materials for national diffusion in support of the food-distributions, carried out by the Ministry.

These materials aim to raise awareness of proper feeding and nutrition practices and provide appropriate hygiene guidelines.

• As a result of the containment measures imposed by the Government in response to the COVID-19 emergency, WFP field staff is remotely monitoring market prices of basic and staple foods. This exercise is conducted in coordination with the governmental and non-governmental organizations of the food security cluster with field presence.