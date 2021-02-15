Volcano de Fuego presents effusive eruption

The scientific entity of the National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction –CONRED-, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology –INSIVUMEH-, has reported on the eruptive phase of the Fuego volcano, which during this 14 February 2021, it is seen as an effusive eruption with pyroclastic flows.

INSIVUMEH, informs through its special volcanological bulletin No. BEFGO-019-2021 that the descent of a series of pyroclastic flows has been registered in the Fuego volcano, which represents the evolution of the activity towards a declared state of eruption. This series of pyroclastic flows have occurred in the direction of the Ceniza ravine starting at 10:20 am, lasting three minutes and moving several hundred meters.

Pyroclastic flows are a mixture of ash, rocks and volcanic gases at high temperatures, which can travel at several kilometers per hour and affect vegetation, infrastructure, road network, as well as cause burns and respiratory problems in people and animals.

The activity in the crater generates two lava flows in the direction of the Ceniza and Seca canyons, with an approximate length of 1,500, as well as explosions with ash columns with a height of 4,600 meters above sea level.

Additionally, ash fall is reported in municipalities of the department of Sacatepéquez, so CONRED, through its Volcano Prevention Unit -UPV-, maintains monitoring of the colossus's conditions, as well as meetings with the authorities of the neighboring communities to carry out the necessary actions. There was also the issuance of informative notices that have been shared with the population.

At the time of issuance of this bulletin, the coordination of places that could function as shelters was carried out if necessary, the population is recommended to know their local response plans, evacuation plans and in case they feel that their life in danger, promote the principle of self-evacuation at all times.