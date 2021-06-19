Volcano de Fuego presents between 4 to 10 explosions per hour

The Fuego volcano presents between 4 to 10 explosions per hour, generating ash columns at 4,600 meters above sea level, which move to the west, southwest and south, according to the scientific entity of the National Coordinating System for Disaster Reduction -CONRED-.

As a result of the displacement of ash to the aforementioned directions, volcanic material has been registered in the communities surrounding the colossus, added the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology -INSIVUMEH-.

Due to volcanic activity, it is important to be prepared in the event of a Risk, Emergency or Disaster situation -RED-, taking into account the following:

Know the Local Response Plan of your locality.

Prepare the Family Response Plan.

Have the 72 Hour Backpack on hand for each member of the family.

Derived from the reported explosions, Local Coordinators for Disaster Reduction -COLRED- reported vibration in roofs and windows in homes located in areas near the Fuego volcano.

At the same time, CONRED's Volcano Prevention Unit -UPV- indicated that the colossus presents weak and moderate avalanches to the Ceniza, Taniluyá, Trinidad, Santa Teresa and Las Lajas ravines. It is worth mentioning that given the rain forecast for the afternoon and / or night, the occurrence of lahars is not ruled out.

The general population is recommended to stay informed through our social networks (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), newsletters, CONRED Tv and CONRED Radio. In a Risk, Emergency or Disaster situation -RED-, remember to contact 119 of the CONRED.