USAID Deploys disaster assistance response team to address rising humanitarian needs in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is deploying a Disaster Assistance Response Team to respond to urgent humanitarian needs in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

USAID leads the U.S. Government's humanitarian response to mitigate the impact of recurrent drought, severe food insecurity, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic especially in communities still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes that hit just four months ago. We are deploying a Disaster Assistance Response Team, or DART, which comprises disaster experts from USAID focused on rapidly scaling up emergency food assistance, programs to help people earn an income, protection for the most vulnerable, and other critical humanitarian programs. This elite team will assess humanitarian needs, coordinate with partners and local officials, and provide urgently needed aid to crisis-affected families and communities.

The United States, through USAID, has provided approximately $112 million in life-saving humanitarian aid---including emergency food assistance, nutrition services, safe drinking water, shelter, programs to help people earn an income, and disaster risk reduction programs. Of this, $57 million is for people in Guatemala, $47 million in Honduras, and $8 million in El Salvador.

It is a core American value to help those in need, and the U.S. remains committed to providing humanitarian assistance to help the people of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

USAID's immediate, humanitarian assistance is in addition to robust, long-term development programs in the region. USAID addresses the root causes of irregular migration from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras by enhancing economic opportunities, strengthening governance and security, and building greater resilience to climate change.

For the latest updates on USAID's humanitarian assistance in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, visit: Where We Work | Humanitarian Assistance | US Agency for International Development.