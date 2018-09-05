United Nations Expresses Serious Concern over Decision by Guatemala Authorities to Bar Entry of International Commission against Impunity Head

SG/SM/19192

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was informed by the Guatemalan authorities today that they have barred Commissioner Ivan Velasquez, of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), from entry into Guatemala. CICIG and its Commissioner play a pivotal role in the fight against impunity in Guatemala. The United Nations Secretariat has serious concerns about this decision, which it is currently reviewing, and which does not appear to be consistent with the agreement on the establishment of CICIG.

The Secretary-General has asked Mr. Velasquez to continue at the helm of CICIG from outside Guatemala until there is more clarity on the situation. The Secretary-General encourages the Government of Guatemala to continue to search for a solution through dialogue in the framework of article 12 of the agreement establishing CICIG.