UNICEF Guatemala Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6 (30 November 2018)

Highlights

Following the eruption of Fuego volcano on 3 June, an estimated 3,343 people remain in official shelters, including more than 1,337 children. By 26 November, authorities have relocated 401 families (1,618 people) from shelters to transitional family housing solutions (ATUs) in Escuintla and Alotenango (Sacatepéquez department).

On 18 November, due to a new eruption of the Fuego volcano, nearly 4,000 people from 11 communities were evacuated and remained in shelters in the area for one day.

As the situation remains stable, UNICEF response actions, in coordination with authorities and partners, continue with focus on the provision of services at the newly established ATUs.

Situation in Numbers

685,754*: No. of children affected

1,714,387: No. of people affected, (CONRED, 18 September 2018)

1,337*: Approx. No. of children in shelters

3,343: No. of people in shelters, including ATUs, (CONRED, 17 November 2018)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the latest reports by the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), the Fuego volcano eruption left over 1.7 million people (including an estimated 685,754 children) affected across several departments, with Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and Chimaltenango departments the hardest hit. As of 17 November, 194 deaths had been confirmed and 234 people remained missing, mainly in Escuintla (226).

Construction of transitional family housing solutions known as ATUs (Albergues Temporales Unifamiliares) continues. In Escuintla department, 200 ATUs -with four rooms each - will be built, 151 have been completed and 128 are currently functioning. In Alotenango (Sacatepéquez department), 46 have been completed and are operational. The remaining are expected to be operational in around three months.

An estimated 3,343 people remain in official shelters in Escuintla and Sacatepéquez (including ATUs), among them more than 670 children. The relocation of families from collective shelters to ATUs continues. By 26 November, a total of 401 families (1,618 people) have been relocated in ATUs in Escuintla (251) and Alotenango (150). These shelters will host the affected families while reconstruction works are in progress, which could take up to 18 months.

On 18 November, at 10:20 am, a new eruption of the Fuego volcano took place. On 19 November, due to the increased activity of the volcano, the national authorities made the decision to evacuate eleven communities located near the Fuego volcano (approx. 4,000 people). Four shelters were set up, including three in Escuintla and one in Sacatepéquez departments. The total number of people housed was 2,052, including about 820 children. The rest of the group found shelter with relatives and friends. People returned to their communities 24 hours after the event.