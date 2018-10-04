UNICEF Guatemala Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 (29 September 2018)

Highlights

• Following the eruption of Fuego volcano on 3 June, an estimated 3,199 people remain in official shelters, including more than 1,287 children.

• Nearly four months after the volcano eruption, the three more affected departments are now in Yellow Alert: Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez and Escuintla. As heavy rains in the Fuego Volcano area caused lahars in late September, the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) is constantly monitoring the situation of neighboring communities. Emergency Operation Centers (COEs) continue operating in Guatemala City (National COE), Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and Chimaltenango.

• By 14 September, authorities have relocated 315 families (1,273 people) from shelters to transitional family housing solutions (AUTS) in Escuintla and Alotenango (Sacatepéquez department).

• UNICEF continues to support actions in Education, Nutrition, WASH and Child Protection sectors. Over 4,000 children are benefiting from the provision of WASH services, nearly 1,500 children have been reached with Child Protection services, and 780 children have been screened by Nutrition brigades in shelters and affected communities.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

685,754 *

No. of children affected

1,714,387

No. of people affected (CONRED, 18 September 2018)

1,287 *

Approx. No. of children in shelters

3,199

No. of people in shelters, including ATUS (CONRED, 18 September 2018)

*Estimated by UNICEF, based on age group distribution projections of the National Institute of Statistics.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the latest reports by the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), as of 29 September, the Fuego volcano eruption left over 1.7 million people (including an estimated 685,754 children) affected across several departments with Escuintla, Sacatepéquez, and Chimaltenango departments the hardest hit, 182 deaths have been confirmed and 246 people remain missing, mainly in Escuintla.

CONRED is constantly monitoring the situation of neighbouring communities as heavy rains in the Fuego Volcano area have caused lahars during the past weeks, while other volcanos in the country (i.e. Pacaya) have also been active. Emergency Operation Centers (COEs) continue operating in Guatemala City (National COE), Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and Chimaltenango.

Guatemalan authorities continue building transitional family housing solutions known as ATUS (Albergues Temporales Unifamiliares). 1 In Escuintla department, 200 ATUS -with four rooms each - will be built, 151 have been completed and 128 are currently functioning. In Alotenango (Sacatepéquez department), 46 have been completed and are operational. The remaining are expected to be operational in around three months.

An estimated 3,199 people remain in official shelters in Escuintla and Sacatepéquez, including more than 1,287 children. The relocation of families from collective shelters to ATUS in Escuintla is ongoing. By 14 September, a total of 319 families (1,273 people) have been relocated in ATUS in Escuintla (169) and Alotenango (150). These shelters will host the affected families while reconstruction works are in progress, which could take up to 18 months.