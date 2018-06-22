UNICEF Guatemala Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (18 June 2018)

Highlights

By 18 June, the death toll after the Fuego volcano erupted on 3 June, has reached 110 people, 197 remain missing. The Government has announced the finalization of search and rescue operations.

At least 12,823 people have left their homes as the volcano is still active and the risk of new events remains. An estimated 3,623 people are currently living in official shelters, including approximately 1,400 children.

UNICEF and partners remain in constant coordination with authorities in charge of the response. The Humanitarian Country Team has been working to support the Government’s efforts. In this context, key clusters have been activated.

While assessments are being updated and extended to affected locations, UNICEF has launched activities supporting actions in nutrition, education, child protection, water, sanitation and hygiene sectors.

With UNICEF support, brigades have been trained and are being deployed to conduct nutrition activities and information gathering, targeting children living in shelters.

Psychologists have started psychosocial support activities in 15 shelters, at least 1,100 children and their parents will benefit from these services.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), the Fuego volcano’s eruption left over 1.7 million people affected across Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and Chimaltenango departments in Guatemala. After the eruption, entire communities were buried with volcanic material, resulting in the death of 110 people. Over 12,000 have been evacuated from their homes, 3,623 are living in authorized shelters, while other families have sought shelter with relatives and friends.

The three most-affected departments remain in Orange alert, and the Emergency Operation Centers (COEs) continue operating in Guatemala City (National COE), Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and Chimaltenango.

UNICEF participated in a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) exercise training, coordinated by UNDP. UNICEF will be responsible for preparing the Education chapter.