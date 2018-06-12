UNICEF Guatemala Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 (8 June 2018)

Highlights

On 3 June 2018, the Fuego volcano in Guatemala erupted leaving a devastating scenario in three departments of the Central American country: Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and Chimaltenango. Over 1.7 million people living in the affected area – including more than 663,000 children, have been affected.

By 8 June, the death toll reached 109 people and 197 remained missing.

Search and rescue operations were suspended on 7 June due to weather conditions in the area.

At least 12,407 people have left their homes as the volcano is still active and the risk of new events remains. On 7 June, authorities reported new pyroclastic flows, evacuations and rescue personnel were activated.

An estimate 4,175 people are currently living in authorized shelters, including approximately 1,616 children. Many more have sought shelter with families and friends.

UNICEF and partners have been in constant communication with authorities in charge of the response. The Humanitarian Country Team has been activated to support the Government’s efforts. On 7 June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official request for international assistance.

While assessments are ongoing in the affected locations, UNICEF has identified key areas of intervention in response to the most urgent needs of children, pregnant and lactating women. UNICEF will work with authorities and partners supporting actions in nutrition, education, child protection, water, sanitation and hygiene sectors.