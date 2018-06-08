UNHCR registering needs of population affected by volcano eruption in Guatemala

This is a summary of what was said by UNHCR spokesperson William Spindler – to whom quoted text may be attributed – in response to a question at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

08 June 2018

Due to continuing volcanic activity following the first eruption of the “Volcan de Fuego” on 3 June, the evaluation of the needs of the affected population has been delayed. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is on site registering the needs of the people that have been staying in shelters, whose number continues to increase. According to official data, there are 4,137 people in 21 registered shelters. In addition, there are some 23 other shelters that are not registered. Indicatively, some of the needs that we have identified include the improvement of sanitation services and the creation of safe spaces for children and women. In addition, lighting is missing from communal areas and there are insufficient latrines to meet the demand.

According to official data, as of 7:30 am, 7 June, there were 1,713,566 people affected by the “Volcan de Fuego” eruptions, including 12,407 people evacuated, 99 people killed, 58 people injured and 197 persons missing.

For more information on this topic, please contact: