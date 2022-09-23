UNHCR Guatemala: Newsletter - September, 2022

A NEW SAFE SPACE FOR WOMEN IN IZABAL
In August, UNHCR, together with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Municipality of Puerto Barrios, and thanks to the support of the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) inaugurated the new Comprehensive Care Center for Women (CAIM) in Puerto Barrios, Izabal. The Center is a local initiative by the Municipality and built by UNHCR’s partner Refugio de la Niñez to strengthen services for victims of violence, including psychosocial assistance, group therapies, and legal counseling.
-
7 mobile units
-
18 prioritized departments
-
692 communities in 142 municipalities reached
-
+675 individuals in human mobility trained and sensitized
-
+133,000 persons reached throughout the country