UNHCR Guatemala: Newsletter - September, 2022

A NEW SAFE SPACE FOR WOMEN IN IZABAL

In August, UNHCR, together with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Municipality of Puerto Barrios, and thanks to the support of the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) inaugurated the new Comprehensive Care Center for Women (CAIM) in Puerto Barrios, Izabal. The Center is a local initiative by the Municipality and built by UNHCR’s partner Refugio de la Niñez to strengthen services for victims of violence, including psychosocial assistance, group therapies, and legal counseling.