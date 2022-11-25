UNHCR Guatemala: Newsletter - October/November, 2022

Raouf Mazou, Assistant High Commissioner for Operations (AHC-O), visited Guatemala as part of a four-country mission to the Americas. Throughout the trip, Mazou met with refugees, asylum-seekers, people in transit, host communities, government officials, civil society partners, and business leaders with whom UNHCR has joined forces to find innovative ways to support the people it serves. During his mission, the AHC-O saw initiatives in Guatemala that are responding to UNHCR's Strategic Direction (Protect,

Respond, Empower, and Solve):