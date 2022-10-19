UNHCR Guatemala Factsheet - Tecun Uman Field Unit, October 2022

Guatemala has a dynamic context of mixed movements as it is a country of origin, transit, destination and return of people with different profiles and needs. In addition, it has positioned itself as a destination country, welcoming more and more refugees and asylum-seekers.

In response to these flows of people in mixed movements, UNHCR has six field offices in the departments of: San Marcos, Izabal, Guatemala, Huehuetenango y Chiquimula. The Tecun Uman Field Unit covers the departments of San Marcos and Quetzaltenango, including the city of Quetzaltenango.

San Marcos has two official borders with Mexico, making it a strategic department in terms of human mobility. UNHCR, together with 6 partners, provides care and humanitarian assistance, livelihood access, and encourages the integration of the people we serve in southwestern Guatemala.