UNHCR Guatemala Factsheet - October 2022

Guatemala has a dynamic context of mixed movements as it is a country of origin, transit, destination and return of people with different profiles and needs. In addition, it has positioned itself as a destination country, welcoming more and more refugees and asylum-seekers. Until September 2022, 710 new asylum claims have been filed.

In total, there are currently 708 refugees and 1,472 asylum-seekers residing in Guatemala. Furthermore, during the first 9 months of 2022, UNHCR and its partners have assisted 83,312 individuals in transit with information, legal counselling, and humanitarian assistance. In comparison, in the whole year of 2021, around 53,300 people were assisted.

Between 2021 and 2022, UNHCR and its partners have referred around 18,151 Guatemalans at risk to specialized protection services, many of them from vulnerable communities of high-out migration. In addition, the number of Guatemalans returnees has almost doubled from 40,650 in the first nine months of 2021 to 73,808 in the same period in 2022.