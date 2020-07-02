UNHCR Guatemala Factsheet - May 2020

Guatemala is increasingly becoming a country of destination for people fleeing violence and persecution. 1,185 refugees and asylum seekers were registered in Guatemala by April 2020 The National Protection Network provided assistance to 13,500 people in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges, with people in need of international protection more at risk of persecution, stigma, joblessness, genderbased violence.

Overview

Since mid-March 2020, the Government of Guatemala has imposed mobility restrictions and closed all its borders to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, except for Guatemalans and foreigners already residing in the country. Nevertheless, violence and persecution continue in Central America.

At the same time, discrimination and xenophobia is on the rise among local populations against people of other nationalities, especially those in transit and returnees (more than 22,000 arrived in Guatemala, from Mexico and the United States, between January and mid-May 2020).

In these challenging times, UNHCR and partners are strengthening their overall operations in Guatemala in support to refugees, asylum seekers and returnees with protection needs.

UNHCR is identifying the most vulnerable people to ensure that they receive adequate humanitarian assistance such as hygiene kits and food, as well as crucial information about the government’s restrictions measures.

UNHCR and partners have adapted their operations to include social distancing measures to protect staff, the people of interest and host communities from COVID-19.

Registration, counselling and life-saving protection and assistance activities are conducted limiting exposure and risks in the field or remotely, via WhatsApp, phone calls and text messages.