UNHCR Guatemala Factsheet - Guatemala City (Field Office), October 2022

Guatemala has a dynamic context of mixed movements as it is a country of origin, transit, destination and return of people with different profiles and needs. In addition, it has positioned itself as a destination country, welcoming more and more refugees and asylum-seekers.

In response to these flows of people in mixed movements, UNHCR has six field offices in the departments of: San Marcos, Izabal, Guatemala, Huehuetenango y Chiquimula. The Guatemala Field Office covers the departments of Chimaltenango, Escuintla, Sacatepéquez, Santa Rosa, Suchitepéquez and Guatemala

The Office assists cases with international protection needs at La Aurora International Airport and the Returnees Center. UNHCR provides protection and solutions response with the support of partners who provide shelter, legal and psychosocial advice, and durable solutions.