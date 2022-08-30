UNHCR Guatemala : Factsheet - Esquipulas (Field Unit) August 2022

Guatemala has a dynamic context of human mobility as it is a country of origin, transit, destination and return of people with different profiles and needs con. In addition, it has positioned itself as a destination country, welcoming more and more refugees and asylum-seekers.

In response to these flows of people in mixed movements, UNHCR has six field offices in the departments of: Peten, San Marcos, Izabal, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, and Chiquimula. In the latter, the unit is located in the municipality of Esquipulas covering Chiquimula and Jutiapa.

These departments are main transit areas for migrants and refugees, sharing borders with Honduras and El Salvador. As of July 2022, more than 26,625 people were assisted by UNHCR and its partners in both departments.