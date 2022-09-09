UNHCR Guatemala Factsheet - Cash-based Interventions (CBI), September 2022

Guatemala has a dynamic context of human mobility as it is a country of origin, transit, destination, and return of people with different profiles and needs. In addition, it has positioned itself as a destination country, welcoming more and more refugees and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR's response in Guatemala provides fast, effective, and dignified cash assistance to support people who cannot meet their basic needs, including refugees, asylum-seekers, returnees, and Guatemalans at risk in vulnerable communities.

In 2022, UNHCR expanded its cash assistance program through a direct implementation mechanism. Over two thousand people have benefited throughout the country in the year's first semester, delivering more than USD 720,000 in cash assistance for basic needs