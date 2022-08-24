UNHCR Guatemala Factsheet - August 2022

Livelihoods and Economic Inclusion

Guatemala has a dynamic context of human mobility as it is a country of origin, transit, destination, and return of people. In addition, it has positioned itself as a destination country, welcoming more and more asylum-seekers and refugees who need sustainably generate income to cover their basic needs.

Among the population assisted by UNHCR, 61% of asylum-seekers and refugees are part of the economically active population that can contribute to the Guatemalan economy. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased unemployment rates and exacerbated the needs of UNHCR's persons of concern.

In this context, Guatemala has incorporated 8 commitments related to the livelihoods sector in its Action Plan within the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS). UNHCR and its partners support this response with interventions aimed at building resilience and self-reliance for refugees, Guatemalans at risk, and host communities.