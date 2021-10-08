UNHCR Guatemala Factsheet - August 2021

The number of persons returned from the US and Mexico to Guatemala, has increased. This also includes Guatemalans in need of protection.

While Guatemala is still primarily a country of transit, it is increasingly also perceived as a country of destination for refugees fleeing violence and persecution in neighbouring countries.

COVID-19 has exacerbated the needs of asylum-seekers, refugees, their host communities and Guatemalans at risk of displacement by impacting their access to protection and livelihood.

CURRENT CONTEXT OVERVIEW

Based on monitoring by UNHCR’s partners, as well as statistics received by State institutions, UNHCR estimates that since the beginning of August 2021, over 10,000 persons, have been expelled to Guatemala through the border crossing points at El Ceibo and El Carmen; most of them transported by plane from the US to the southeast of Mexico under Title 42 and from there by bus to the Guatemalan border. UNHCR’s partners have increased their presence providing information and humanitarian assistance. Four percent of assisted persons were identified with international protection need; mostly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, but also from other South American, Caribbean and African countries.

Additionally, in Tecun Uman on the border with Mexico, large movements of persons from Haiti, mostly travelling with smugglers, have been reported by partners.