UNHCR Guatemala Cash-Based Interventions 2021 Post-Distribution Monitoring Report

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In Guatemala, UNHCR provides unrestricted and unconditional multi-purpose cash assistance under its basic needs programme for a duration of between three and ten months. Populations eligible for basic needs assistance include asylum-seekers and refugees (AS/REF), Guatemalans who are part of the Protection Transfer Arrangement (PTA) programme, Deportees with protection needs as well as other Guatemalans at the risk (GAR)1. The cash assistance covers rent, food, utilities, and hygiene expenses, and ensures that families can prioritize their own needs in a dignified manner, without resorting to high-risk behaviours or negative coping mechanisms.

The Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) exercise was carried out in November 2021 and included 251 households representing asylum-seekers and refugees, Guatemalans in the PTA programme, and other Guatemalans at risk. Nearly all respondents were cardholders (94%), defined as the person registered with UNHCR to receive the assistance. The majority of respondents were women (63%). More than 90% of the households reported significant or moderate improvement in living conditions and 81% in stress reduction. 95% of beneficiaries could cover all or at least half of their basic needs with cash assistance. On the other side, 48% of households relied on one or more negative coping strategies to cover their expenses.

The cash assistance is used for the intended purposes (94% of households spending on food, 42% on utilities, and 24% on rent). However, cash is also used to a significant extent for other basic needs (38% for health costs, 34% for hygiene items, and 22% for water). Most importantly, there is a significant discrepancy in how different beneficiary groups use their cash, most noticeably concerning rent payments between asylum-seekers and refugees (non-nationals) and nationals with protection needs in Guatemala.

Markets were functional, with 92% of respondents being able to find key items and services when needed and 94% with the desired quality. 84% of households reported an increase in (mainly food) prices in the last four weeks. An overwhelming majority of the respondents (93%) prefer cash, with 59% preferring cash as the sole modality, and 34% preferring a combination of cash and other types of assistance. Only 2% prefer in-kind. Less than half (46%) of the respondents were aware of the available feedback mechanisms managed by the World Food Programme and UNHCR.