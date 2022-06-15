UNHCR Guatelama: Newsletter - June, 2022

INTEGRATION THROUGH LAUGHTER

They say that laughter is the music of the soul. According to Clowns Without Borders (CWB), when we experience positive emotions through laughter and play, a feeling of wellness is generated, and stress is relieved.

We at UNHCR believe in building strong human relationships based on empathy and trust. Therefore, we paired up with CWB to bring joy to many kids and refugees in a tour full of happiness and laughs throughout the country.

Clown shows were performed with CWB and local authorities in Petén, Izabal, Huehuetenango, and Guatemala. Through these performances, we conveyed messages of peaceful coexistence, local integration, and the importance of psychosocial rehabilitation to more than 280 children and adult refugees and their host communities' members.