UNHCR Guatelama: Newsletter - July, 2022

WORLD REFUGEE DAY 2022: Whoever, wherever, whenever. Everyone has the right to seek safety.

On June 20, the world comes together to celebrate and commemorate people forced to flee all over the globe. World Refugee Day (WRD) was held globally for the first time on June 20, 2001, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees.

WRD is a special occasion to mobilize support and advocate for refugees' rights, needs, and protection worldwide. Every year, UNHCR, our partners and donors, stand together to build empathy and understanding for refugees and recognize their resilience.

UNHCR in Guatemala joined worldwide celebrations of World Refugee Day, highlighting the opportunity of #StartingOverInGuate through the right to seek safety, promoting awareness, and strengthening unity between the host communities and the refugee population.

Catch a glimpse of how Guatemala commemorated people forced to flee all over the country: