UNHCR Guatelama: Newsletter - August, 2022

PEOPLE WE SERVE IN GUATEMALA

Guatemala plays a significant role in the dynamics of human mobility in the Central American region. Because of it’s geography, it is characterized as a country of origin, transit, destination, and return for mixed movements of persons, including asylum-seekers, refugees, returnees, Guatemalans at risk of displacement, and migrants. These different population groups present varying needs and profiles including: victims of trafficking, gender-based violence survivors, unaccompanied or separated children, and LGBTIQ populations.

People on the move through Guatemala tend to use hard-to-reach areas and non-official border crossings. The use of such routes increases vulnerability and heightens protection risks, especially the risk of being trafficked and smuggled and the risk of exploitation and gender-based violence. These populations' protection and humanitarian needs remain high; therefore, access to vital information, support covering basic needs, and sustainable livelihoods remain priorities.