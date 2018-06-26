26 Jun 2018

UN Migration Agency Supports Guatemala after Eruption of Volcán de Fuego

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original
© IOM / Melissa Vega
IOM is improving the living conditions of 3,600 Guatemalans displaced by the eruption and currently sheltered in collective centres.
© IOM / Melissa Vega

Guatemala City – Today (6/26) IOM, the UN Migration Agency, announces its support of Guatemalan efforts to assist people affected by the eruption of Volcán de Fuego. IOM support is focused on shelter management, the development of information systems for monitoring displaced people, the evaluation of damaged infrastructures and the assistance of migrants in transit.

"After the first eruption on 3 June, IOM and a UN inter-agency team mobilized at the site to make an account of the immediate needs in the shelters and made itself available to the government through the Social Work Secretariat of the President's Wife (SOSEP), the governing body of the shelters,” said Sebastián Berkovich, IOM Response Coordinator.

The eruption has so far left 1.7 million people affected, 12,823 evacuated, 3,613 in temporary shelters, 197 missing and 110 deceased, in the departments of Escuintla, Chimaltenango, and Sacatepéquez, where the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) has maintained an orange alert.

IOM is providing computer equipment to SOSEP to launch a Shelter Integrated Registration System (SIRA in Spanish) which allows the institution to generate a shelter census quickly and systematically. A shelter management methodology will also be delivered to provide minimum standards in the assistance of the affected population, following national legislation and with resources from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

IOM is also contributing to improving the living conditions of the people displaced by the eruption in the collective centers, by creating safe spaces, mainly for the populations in situations of vulnerability. The organization will also evaluate the damaged infrastructure in the regions.

Finally, IOM will implement its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to identify sectoral needs and will provide inputs for the government, international organizations, social organizations and other stakeholders to be able to make informed decisions for the care of those who need it.

For more information, please contact IOM Guatemala, Melissa Vega, Tel: +502 2414 7401, Email: mevega@iom.int, or Alba Miriam Amaya, Tel: +503 2521 0511, Email: aamaya@iom.int

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.