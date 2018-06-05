UN Migration Agency Offers Support to Guatemala After Deadly Volcanic Eruption

Guatemala City – The UN Migration Agency (IOM) has extended condolences to the families of the victims following Volcán de Fuego’s eruption, which occurred last Sunday (03/06). IOM has also expressed its solidarity with the people and government of Guatemala and stated its willingness and readiness to contribute to the immediate humanitarian assistance of those in need, in support to the National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED).

The support offered by IOM, within the framework of its mandate as the main intergovernmental organization in the field of migration, focuses on four specific areas: shelter management; information systems for monitoring populations displaced by the eruption; evaluation of damaged infrastructure; and attention to migrants stranded in transit.

IOM reiterates its determination to contribute to the resilience of migrants due to natural disasters to support the fulfilment and restitution of the rights of all individuals affected by this catastrophe, facing the subsequent rebuilding process.

According to CONRED, the main affected departments are Sacatepéquez, Escuintla, and Chimaltenango, which, to date, have an estimate of 1.7 million affected people; 3,265 evacuated; 1,689 in shelters; 46 injured and 62 deceased.

The government of Guatemala has declared a state of public calamity in these three departments. Collapsed bridges, floods, and cracked structures have affected other 2,754 inhabitants of Suchitepéquez, Retalhuleu and Alta Verapaz.

