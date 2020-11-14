Tropical Depression 31 strengthens to Tropical Storm Iota

Informative Bulletin No. 499-2020

On the afternoon of Friday, November 13, Tropical Depression 31 strengthened to Tropical Storm Iota, which is located over the central Caribbean Sea, approximately 540 kilometers south-southeast of Jamaica, according to the United States National Hurricane Center. –NHC-, for its acronym in English.

The tropical phenomenon Iota is heading west-southwest at 6 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour. This trajectory is expected to continue until the early hours of Saturday, November 14, the NHC said.

The tropical cyclone is expected to move over the central Caribbean Sea, as it approaches the coasts of Nicaragua and northeast Honduras on Sunday, November 15 and Monday, November 16, causing increased rainfall in Guatemala.

Heavy rains are forecast to occur over the southern department of Petén, Alta Verapaz, Franja Transversal del Norte, and Izabal. Due to the expected rains, together with the saturation of soils due to the passage of the tropical phenomenon Eta, it is expected that landslides, landslides, river floods, floods and lahars will occur in the Fuego and Santiaguito volcanoes.

We recommend that the general population follow the instructions provided by the authorities in your locality, review your Family Response Plan and have the 72-Hour Backpack for each member of the family. If necessary, evacuate with your family to the nearest shelter.